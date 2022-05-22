Arsenal News Latest News

Ex-Spurs star Berbatov predicts Arsenal win but no Champions League

Premier League great’s prediction is bad news for Arsenal

As we prepare for the final Premier League matches, there’s a lot on the line for a lot of teams other than pride.

While Man City and Liverpool are fighting for the title, Spurs and Arsenal’s quest to finish in the top four is also alive.

Whereas Man Utd are still at risk of losing out a place in next season’s Europa League as West Ham are breathing down their necks. While Burnley will try to avoid the drop with a win on the final day.

But for Arsenal fans the focus is straight and simple: They want Arsenal to win while hoping that Tottenham will falter against already relegated Norwich City.

However, Dimitar Berbatov’s prediction won’t go down well for the faithful of the red section of North London.

Even though the former Tottenham and Man Utd man predicts that Arsenal will clinch a win against Everton, he also predicted that Spurs would beat their opponents to finalize their ticket to the Champions League.

Speaking of the Arsenal vs Everton clash at the Emirates on Sunday, the football pundit said, “After Everton’s result the other night, the pressure is off them, what a relief that will be for them.”

“Arsenal have to win to put pressure on Spurs for top four and I can see them getting the result against Everton in this one. Prediction 2-0.”

While speaking of the Spurs’ game, he said, “I’m routing for Son to become Premier League top goalscorer, he has to score one to equal Salah, and two to go ahead of him. He can do it and secure Champions League football for Spurs in the process. Prediction 0-3.”

The Gunners fans wouldn’t care less for what Berbatov had to say before the final matchday. But they do care for where their team finishes.

And that will be decided TODAY. Let’s hope for the best!

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Everton tottenham

