Ex-Spurs striker gives Ben White a special mention in Arsenal’s win at Tottenham

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium to claim a clean sheet victory and move up to first place with 47 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Hugo Lloris (own goal) and Matin Odegaard scored for Arsenal in the first half, propelling the Gunners to their 15th Premier League victory of the season.

Arsenal were flawless in every aspect of the game, but their defense deserves special mention. Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, and White are gradually transforming Arsenal’s defensive unit into its strongest ever.

But, of the four, can we just take a moment to appreciate what a player Ben White has developed into at right back? The arrival of William Saliba may have displaced him at center back, but it also helped Arteta discover a right back he didn’t know he had.

The ex-Tottenham striker Garth Crooks praised White’s performance against Spurs, implying that he may have overlooked him at first but that he has gradually won his heart.

“Both Gabriel and William Saliba have featured in my teams this season, but less so Ben White. I thought the defender was outstanding against Spurs,” Crooks said on BBC Sport.

“He did his job quietly and effectively and dealt with the threat of Son Heung-min brilliantly. In fact, there was a moment in the first half when he had Son in his pocket.

“If you watch White play at right back, you might imagine he was bought to play there.”

Is White’s position change even more proof of the genius of Mikel Arteta?

