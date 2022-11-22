Ex-teammate reveals what he thinks about Gabriel

Jose Fonte has discussed his relationship with Gabriel Magalhaes after their time together at Lille.

The Arsenal man left the French club in 2020 and has continued to deliver some fine performances at the Emirates.

He has gotten better in London, but even when he was at Lille, he had the potential to be a top player.

Fonte was one of the older players at the French club and partnered with the young Gabriel at the heart of the defence.

He spoke about the Arsenal man recently and said via Sport Witness:

“When I arrived at Lille, I have a chat with Luis Campos about this subject and I ask him to keep ‘Gaby’. I think that he’s an aggressive player. It’s the first required quality when you’re a defender. ‘Gaby’ trained hard. He has a good left-foot, a good mentality.

“Our understanding progressed rapidly. I follow him all the time at Arsenal. I’m very happy to see him play in the Premier League. I have a lot of friendship and respect for him and I think he’s going to continue to have a great career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has always been a superb defender and has continued to prove his class at the Emirates.

The Brazilian has what it takes to become one of the best in the world and at Arsenal, he is closing in on winning a major trophy for the club.

Hopefully, he stays focused and keeps working hard. That will make him even better and stabilise us as a top EPL club.

