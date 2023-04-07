Ex-teammate urges midfielder to sign for Arsenal

Former West Ham striker Andy Carroll has urged Declan Rice to move to Arsenal as several clubs pursue an interest in the midfielder.

Rice is one of the most sought-after players in Europe now and continues to deliver some top-level performances whenever he steps on the pitch for the Hammers.

The Hammers know the Englishman will not stay with them beyond this season and are prepared to cash in on him.

Several top Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for him, so it will not be easy for anyone to add him to their squad.

But Carroll believes Arsenal is the perfect club for him. He said via Metro Sport:

‘I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute.

‘The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice deserves to play for a top club that competes in the Champions League and for trophies.

This describes us and we are entering a new era that will see us achieve a lot of success.

We expect the midfielder to make us better; he knows he will become more relevant in the football world if he joins us.

