Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly, despite his past affiliation with a rival club, acknowledges the superb performances of Martin Odegaard in the last campaign and believes the Norwegian midfielder could have been named the Player of the Season in England.

Odegaard played a crucial role in driving Arsenal back into the Champions League places and came close to winning the league with his contributions to the team. His leadership qualities were instrumental in the club’s success, and he stood out as one of the best players in the league, regardless of club affiliation.

Recognising Odegaard’s impact, Arsenal is reportedly planning to offer him a new contract following his impressive season. Kelly, while admitting it may pain him as a former Tottenham player, expressed his admiration for Odegaard’s performances during an interview with the BBC, stating,

“Honestly, as much as it pains me with Arsenal, I think [Martin] Odegaard has been exceptional. I think the way he has driven that team, they’re so young and for him to step up and hold the mantle the way he did, I think it’s a superb season from him.”

Odegaard was in superb form for us during the last campaign and the midfielder remains one player we can trust to deliver whenever he is on the pitch.

In the next campaign, we expect him to continue impressing and perhaps lead us to win silverware.

