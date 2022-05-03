Ex-Tottenham man not convinced the NLD will determine fourth spot

Paul Robinson believes the consistency of Arsenal and Tottenham between now and the end of the season will play a bigger role in determining their top-four destiny than the NLD.

Both clubs are fighting for the last spot in the top four and will face each other in one of their remaining games of the season.

Arsenal is currently fourth on the league table after returning to form in their recent matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham.

Spurs have faltered a little, but just two points separate both clubs.

The last North London Derby of the season would be played at the Tottenham Stadium on the 12th of May.

That game will be huge, but former Spurs number one, Robinson believes it is their form in the other fixtures that are important.

He tells Football Insider: “The north London derby will have a huge say on who finishes in fourth.

“It is about which team can get on a consistent run. Arsenal have the momentum at the moment. That game is vital but I wouldn’t say it is season-defining at this stage.”

A draw in that game would be enough if we win our other matches and that is why it is not the most important game of the season.

We need to keep getting the wins on the board and our next opponents would be relegation-threatened Leeds United.

