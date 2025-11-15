Ex-Tottenham man snubs Gunners duo as he names best defensive partnership

One of the most discussed debates in modern football revolves around identifying the best defensive duo, and for many, William Saliba and Gabriel form a partnership that is hard to surpass. The Arsenal centre-backs have played a pivotal role in making the Gunners one of the toughest teams to break down, with opponents frequently struggling to register shots on target against them. Their understanding and coordination have created a formidable defensive unit, earning widespread admiration from fans and helping establish Arsenal as one of the most solid defensive teams in the league.

This defensive stability has contributed significantly to Arsenal’s title ambitions, as conceding very few goals often underpins a team’s ability to challenge for honours. Many observers believe that Saliba and Gabriel’s performances are central to the club’s prospects of winning the league, highlighting how crucial a reliable defensive partnership is in modern football.

Alternative Views on Premier League Defences

However, opinions differ, particularly from former players with experience in the league. Sandro, a former Tottenham player, recently expressed his view that Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven represent the best defensive partnership in the Premier League. Speaking to Mirror Football, he said, “I think so, I believe that it is the best defensive partnership in the Premier League, because you can see the quality that Van de Ven has and his speed. Yes, he made a mistake against Chelsea, but who doesn’t make a mistake? Everybody does, and if you balance the mistakes and the good things that he does, he’s amazing.”

Sandro’s perspective is shaped by his background as a former Spurs player, and it is unsurprising that he would not immediately elevate Saliba and Gabriel above other defenders in the league. His comments, however, also underscore the quality of other defensive partnerships outside Arsenal, emphasising that Premier League defences are not defined solely by one team’s performance.

Arsenal’s Defensive Strength

Despite Sandro’s alternative view, many neutrals would still regard Saliba and Gabriel as among the best centre-back duos in the league. Their consistency, communication, and ability to limit opportunities for opponents make them a benchmark for defensive excellence in English football. The partnership exemplifies how cohesion at the back can transform a team, providing both security and confidence to the rest of the squad.

In the context of the Premier League, where small margins often determine outcomes, having a reliable defensive pairing such as Saliba and Gabriel is invaluable. Their performances continue to draw praise and remain central to Arsenal’s ambitions for both domestic and European success.

