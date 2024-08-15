Arsenal News Latest News

Ex-Tottenham player admits this could be Arsenal’s year

Ex-Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara has commented on the Premier League title race and admitted that this could be Arsenal’s year to win the crown.

The Gunners have shown significant improvement over the last two seasons, and if they progress slightly further in this campaign, it will be challenging for them not to claim the title.

Manchester City will continue to showcase their quality and remain the favourites to win the title.

However, Arsenal is expected to challenge them strongly once again, as they have done in the previous seasons.

While many still believe that City are the clear favourite and will win the title, O’Hara acknowledges that Arsenal has been steadily improving and could very well secure the title this time.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

 “Arsenal are looking stronger than ever.

“With a manager who knows how to get the best out of his players, I think this could be their year, as much as I hate to say it. I see this season going right down to the wire, possibly even being decided on the final day.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made good progress in the last few seasons, but we need to get over the line and finally become champions of England.

However, we must do our talking on the pitch and prove that we have what it takes to topple a team as strong as City.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist predicts Arsenal’s alternative plans if Merino move fails
Ex-Premier League star says Havertz is not getting enough credit
Arsenal target’s release clause increases as they delay moving for him

Posted by

Tags Jamie O'Hara

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. I just hope that this new wave of expectation would not get to our players and coaches to generate undue pressure, but that our team can rise up to the occasion and justify the confidence being reposed in them by admirers while making detractors eat a humble pie.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors