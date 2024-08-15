Ex-Tottenham player admits this could be Arsenal’s year

The Gunners have shown significant improvement over the last two seasons, and if they progress slightly further in this campaign, it will be challenging for them not to claim the title.

Manchester City will continue to showcase their quality and remain the favourites to win the title.

However, Arsenal is expected to challenge them strongly once again, as they have done in the previous seasons.

While many still believe that City are the clear favourite and will win the title, O’Hara acknowledges that Arsenal has been steadily improving and could very well secure the title this time.