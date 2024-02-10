Ex-Tottenham star backs Arsenal to win the Premier League

Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his confidence in Arsenal’s potential to secure the Premier League title following their impactful resurgence in the competition. Mikel Arteta’s team experienced a dip in form towards the conclusion of 2023, relinquishing their advantageous position in the title race. However, they have commenced the new year on a positive note, highlighted by their impressive 3-1 triumph over Liverpool in their recent fixture, which has elevated them back into contention as one of the favourites for the title.

Despite Arsenal’s resurgence, formidable challengers Liverpool and Manchester City maintain their lead in the standings and boast greater recent championship pedigree compared to Arsenal. Nevertheless, Arsenal, under Arteta’s guidance, are determined to capitalise on their recent success and continue to garner support and belief from observers.

Berbatov, among others, acknowledges the intensity of the title race but remains optimistic about Arsenal’s prospects. While acknowledging the arduous nature of the competition, Berbatov believes that Arsenal possesses the requisite qualities to emerge victorious in the race for the Premier League title.

The ex-Manchester United and Tottenham striker said, as quoted by The Sun:

“You can’t say anything is finished because Man City have a lot of experience. They came from behind last season so know what it takes to lift the trophy.

“Despite Liverpool’s loss against Arsenal, the Reds are still a force to be reckoned with and they’ll fight to the end too, but at the moment, Arsenal are the team for me. If they stay smart, I think they can win the Premier League.”

We have gotten close to the top of the standings again and now have to show we mean business by continuing to win.

There will be tougher games, and the Liverpool victory will not count if we do not win against lesser opponents.

