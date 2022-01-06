‘Exactly what Arsenal need’ – Club urged to sign ‘perfect’ target

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Alexander Isak would be the ‘perfect’ signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a number of different attacking options in recent windows, but are yet to bring in a new striker since Arsene Wenger left.

That looks set to change in the near future however with two of their three senior options out of contract this summer, while Auba has been frozen out of the side in recent weeks.

Former Gunner Campbell believes that he knows the perfect striker to bring to the Emirates however, naming Sweden International Isak.

“I like Isak. He’s a young, strong striker who has got a very good all-round game,” he told the Football Insider.

“Not only does he score, but he can also link the play, run in behind, and win those aerial duels.

“Getting that all-round striker is really important for Arsenal – as I’ve been saying for a while.

“The key is that he’s young and coachable. Obviously, he’ll have to develop and learn, but he’s perfect, exactly what Arsenal need.”

Isak is definitely a talent, and almost certainly fits our recent transfer policy of signing young players with the scope improve their value and ability.

Whether the club will agree that he is right is another story, especially considering we already have an extremely young squad.

Replacing both Laca n Auba could mean we need to consider looking at someone a little more experienced to being balance to the current crop.

What are your thoughts on Isak? Will the squad need experience brought in to replace Laca n Auba?

Patrick