Arsenal have officially announced on their website this afternoon that defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will be loaned to Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg for the remainder of the season.

Mavropanos joined the Gunners two years ago and looked promising from the get-go but injury struggles seem to have set back the ace’s development.

The chance to play regular first-team football for a side that are in a difficult position (16th in German 2nd Division) could work wonders for the Greece Under-21s international.

The 22-year-old has made just one appearance for the Arsenal first-team this season, coming in a Europa League tie against Standard Liege.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the decision to loan the ace out:

A loan is exactly what Mavropanos needs. Quite a few similarities between him and Nordtveit though – impressed at youth level, found it difficult to get into first-team and joined Nuremberg on loan. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) January 13, 2020

Hope Mavropanos has a quality loan spell, he has all the ability we need he just needs games and confidence — Millie B 🌶 (@GunnerGFTBL) January 13, 2020

Arsenal have decided to loan out young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. It’s good business from Arsenal in my opinion, he’s suffered from a lot injuries recently and needs some first-team to try and discover the form he was in when we first brought him. pic.twitter.com/EcV7jbbwdq — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) January 13, 2020

#Mavropanos should've been given more playing time, imo. Injuries haven't helped him, but why have Arsenal let him go out on loan when #Arteta said that Chambers injury has meant that they are short at the back? #Arsenal must be working in something, surely? https://t.co/95LoVK1gNs — TheProfessional (@TheProfIsHere) January 13, 2020

Mavropanos hasn't reached the level we all hoped he would. Clearly I juries had a lot to do with that. Hope this spell does him well and we get a new player next season. https://t.co/xYK1GeF6ca — Ar-senility (@arsenility) January 13, 2020

Seeing that we’ve loaned out Mavropanos and Mustafi likely to leave as well, surely we must be in for one or even two CB this window? #AFC — yyyowi☠️ (@George_South) January 13, 2020

Mavropanos going out on loan to the German second division suggests he’s probably not quite at the level we thought. At 22, you’d at least expect him to get a chance at a top division club in one of the big European leagues. Hope he turns things around; was a promising talent. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal2) January 13, 2020

Whilst there’s still plenty of time for the ace to reach his potential, Mavropanos is at the age where he could benefit massively from being given a constant first-team role.

The youngster has the chance to make a case for himself to be handed a more minutes for the Gunners next season if he’s capable of proving himself as a solid mainstay for Nurnberg during his short-term spell.