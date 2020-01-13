‘Exactly what Mavropanos needs’ – These Arsenal fans react to defender’s loan move to Germany

Arsenal have officially announced on their website this afternoon that defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will be loaned to Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg for the remainder of the season.

Mavropanos joined the Gunners two years ago and looked promising from the get-go but injury struggles seem to have set back the ace’s development.

The chance to play regular first-team football for a side that are in a difficult position (16th in German 2nd Division) could work wonders for the Greece Under-21s international.

The 22-year-old has made just one appearance for the Arsenal first-team this season, coming in a Europa League tie against Standard Liege.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the decision to loan the ace out:

Whilst there’s still plenty of time for the ace to reach his potential, Mavropanos is at the age where he could benefit massively from being given a constant first-team role.

The youngster has the chance to make a case for himself to be handed a more minutes for the Gunners next season if he’s capable of proving himself as a solid mainstay for Nurnberg during his short-term spell.

  1. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    Zech Medley also needs to be loaned out

  2. jon fox
    jon fox

    Mavropanos is already 22 and seemingly injury prone. The signs do not look good for him being an Arsenal player long term. He has shown a glimse or two of past promise but at 22 he is already fast having to play catch up. Top CB’s are clearly showing their class before that age, even though they may not be the finished article, TBH, he is miles away from what we once hoped he might once be. We need to face facts and not get carried away with unjustified hope.

