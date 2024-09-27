“Exceptional group” Mikel Arteta praises his team for coping without Odegaard

Arsenal has managed remarkably well in the absence of Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined since the last international break due to injury. Despite being one of their most crucial players, the Gunners have remained unbeaten in four matches without him, a testament to the squad’s depth and adaptability.

Odegaard’s injury initially raised concerns, but Arsenal’s strong performances have reassured fans that the team can handle the loss of key players. This resilience has boosted confidence among supporters that Mikel Arteta’s side can maintain their competitive edge even when facing setbacks. Odegaard is working hard on his recovery and is eager to return to his pivotal role, but Arteta has expressed pride in his team for stepping up and delivering results during the midfielder’s absence.

Speaking ahead of their next match against Leicester City this weekend, Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“It’s not just Martin, obviously he’s one of our best players and a player that has more impact on the team in many ways, but there were many others as well and the team has coped extremely well because we have an exceptional group.

“A lot of players have taken a different role in the leadership, in their importance in the team and they embrace that challenge. I’m really happy for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have coped well with the absence of Odegaard, but if we had him in our squad, we may have won our games against Manchester City and Atalanta.

When he returns, our results will certainly improve, no matter how good it has been in the last few weeks.

