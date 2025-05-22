‘Exceptional.’ Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to keep key man

Mikel Arteta has expressed a clear desire for Arsenal to retain Thomas Partey, following what he described as the midfielder’s most consistent season since joining the club. With Partey’s contract set to expire this summer, discussions about his future are expected to intensify once the current campaign concludes.

Arsenal have continued their evolution into one of the strongest sides in English football, having now secured second place in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons. Their recent domestic form has reinforced belief that the league title is within reach, with many supporters hopeful that the breakthrough could come as early as next term.

Partey’s Influence on a Successful Season

This season also saw Arsenal reach the semi-final of the Champions League, a clear indicator of the club’s progress on the European stage. Despite falling short of the final, the Gunners were widely regarded as one of the standout teams in the competition. Some fans believe their fortunes could have been different had Thomas Partey not missed the pivotal first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates.

Partey’s absence, due to suspension, was seen as a significant loss. Arsenal were defeated and subsequently unable to reverse the result in the second leg in Paris. Despite their exit, Partey’s performances throughout the European campaign were widely praised, and his reliability has stood out over the course of the season.

Arteta Confirms Desire to Keep Midfielder

Manager Mikel Arteta has made his position clear regarding the Ghanaian’s future. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arteta stated:

‘We still have another Premier League match to play on Sunday and after that we have some time to sit down and finalise a few things that have to be done.

In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. I think the way he’s played, performed, his availability has been exceptional and he’s a really important player for us.

Yeah (I want him to stay).’

Given Partey’s contributions throughout the season, there is strong justification for offering him a new contract. His influence on both domestic and European fronts has been vital, and keeping him could prove key to Arsenal’s continued pursuit of success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…