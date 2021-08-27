‘Exceptionally good’ PL midfielder subject of enquiries from Man United & Arsenal

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is the subject of enquiries at present according to transfer expert Duncan Castles, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all claimed to have requested his asking price.

The midfielder has been linked with the Gunners over the coming months, with the former Lille midfielder believes to have been keen on a move to the Emirates, with speculation fuelled during our final PL match of last term when Nicolas Pepe appeared to be showing off our stadium to his former team-mate in Ligue 1.

We have since tied Granit Xhaka down to a new contract this summer, as well as moving to bring in Albert Sambi Lokonga, but recent reports appear to claim we are still on the lookout for another CM option.

Duncan Castles has now claimed that we have requested Brighton’s asking price for his signature, but we are not alone in doing so.

“My information is that there are inquiries from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal as to how much it would cost to sign him,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Now he has improved significantly during his time at Brighton and what is quite important here is that his statistics are exceptionally good.

“We know that clubs – in particular United, Liverpool and Arsenal – are particularly heavy on this and use analytics as a filter to decide which players to pursue.”

Would Bissouma be a huge boost to our first-team options?

