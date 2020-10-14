‘Excited’ Partey reminisces over following Arsenal over a number of years

Thomas Partey has been following Arsenal for some years now, and reminisces watching the Invincibles season of 2004 following his Deadline Day switch to North London.

The Ghanaian midfielder is in line to make his debut for the club at the weekend against Manchester City, and has enjoyed his first interview since completing his move from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal opted to trigger the player’s release clause on last week in order to complete his signature, before the player left to team up with his international side during the break, but is back with his squad ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

Partey admits to feeling ‘great’ and ‘important’ after his move, and admits to watching our games in his younger years.

“I feel so great, excited, it is something that makes me feel great, makes me feel important and it is a great feeling to be here,” Partey told Arsenal Media. “I have followed Arsenal for a long time.

“When we were young we used to watch so many games, when they had the Invincibles season in 2004, they were so great. That is when they won the hearts of so many people.

“There were a lot of great players [here at the club] before,” Partey said of his new club. “Ian Wright was here, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, [Robert] Pires, [Dennis] Bergkamp was one of the greatest, and that season was great.”

Those glory years may have been over 15 years ago now, but with the exciting changes going on at the Emirates at present, we could well be ready to bring back such times.

The club’s signing of Partey paired with the amazing work that has gone on on-and-off the pitch in 2020 thus far have given us a great standing to build on for something special, and I can’t wait to see him in action in our famous red shirt.

Could Partey be the key ingredient to bring back the glory years?

Patrick