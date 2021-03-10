Excitement builds as Arteta admits midfielder ‘close’ to making tomorrow’s clash

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe could well be ready to play for Arsenal against Olympiacos tomorrow evening.
The midfielder has been missing since he had to be replaced in the first half against Leicester City last month, but made his return to full training today.
The manager admitted that he would be assessed after completing a ‘full session’ of training with the first-team squad this afternoon.
Arteta said in his pre-match press conference (via Arsenal.com): “Yes, he’s close to returning and he’s going to have a full session today to see if he can be involved in tomorrow’s game. After training we will know exactly where we are with him.”
Smith Rowe could well be a huge boost ahead of four important matches in the coming 11 days, with him earning his place amongst the regular starters once fit.
The club was struggling for form before the youngster got his chance on Boxing Day, and the team hasn’t looked back, and it would feel like a huge boost to be able to call on him against Olympiacos and Tottenham especially.
Our side was unable to claim all three points against Burnley without ESR at the weekend, and one could argue that the 20 year-old could have made the difference.
Is Smith Rowe more important to the team than realised?
ESR is one of the few white academy players to play for the senior squad in recent years. Like Foden at Man City carrying the hope’s of millions of young white fans is no easy task. Fortunately unlike Jack Wilshire who was touted as being world class ESR has not yet had such expectations placed on his young shoulders. So I think we should be cautious with him. I would rather ESR was behind two older and more experienced AM not be seen as the number one AM at this stage of his career. I would start Odegaard and then bring Emile from the bench.
@Wyoming- why the description “ White Academy Player”? Am I missing something here?
What has his colour got to do with anything @Wyoming.?
I can only assume that I am colour blind, as all I see is players wearing our famous shirt with a cannon on the front.
I’m also certain that is what every academy player sees as well, along with every sane, unbiased supporter of our club.
I’ve forgotten what point you were trying to make Wyoming.