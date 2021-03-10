Excitement builds as Arteta admits midfielder ‘close’ to making tomorrow’s clash

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe could well be ready to play for Arsenal against Olympiacos tomorrow evening.

The midfielder has been missing since he had to be replaced in the first half against Leicester City last month, but made his return to full training today.

The manager admitted that he would be assessed after completing a ‘full session’ of training with the first-team squad this afternoon.

Arteta said in his pre-match press conference (via Arsenal.com): “Yes, he’s close to returning and he’s going to have a full session today to see if he can be involved in tomorrow’s game. After training we will know exactly where we are with him.”

Smith Rowe could well be a huge boost ahead of four important matches in the coming 11 days, with him earning his place amongst the regular starters once fit.

The club was struggling for form before the youngster got his chance on Boxing Day, and the team hasn’t looked back, and it would feel like a huge boost to be able to call on him against Olympiacos and Tottenham especially.

Our side was unable to claim all three points against Burnley without ESR at the weekend, and one could argue that the 20 year-old could have made the difference.

Is Smith Rowe more important to the team than realised?

Patrick