Exciting Arsenal target urged not to join them just yet

Mykhaylo Mudryk has interest from several European clubs, including Arsenal, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves Shakhtar Donetsk.

The youngster has done his part by delivering some top performances domestically and in Europe. Now his suitors must do theirs by making a move for him.

Arsenal is reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign him and he has flirted with the idea of a move to the Emirates.

However, he has been urged to remain where he is for now to continue his development.

His present manager Igor Jovićević insists he must postpone leaving them because he can develop more.

He said via Metro Sport:

‘This management will decide what to do when there is an option to sell a football player, the star of the team.

‘As a coach, of course, I would like such a player to play as long as possible in the team, to build a quality Shakhtar around him, so that everyone gains momentum, gains experience and does what, perhaps, the team once did in the Champions League.’

Juve FC Says

Mudryk is one of the world’s finest players and will get better if he joins us.

It is certainly just a matter of time before he leaves Ukraine, but we must position ourselves well to win the race for his signature.

