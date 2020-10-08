Southgate keen to see ‘exciting’ Arsenal youngster in action

Bukayo Saka is set to make his England debut against Wales this evening, with manager Gareth Southgate hailing him as an ‘exciting player’.

The 19 year-old has been making waves in England since enjoying an amazing breakthrough campaign last term, and is now set to cap that off with his first appearance for the senior international side.

Saka has already stolen the hearts of Arsenal fans, with his amazing ability to adapt to different roles in the team, and now has his chance to convince the rest of the country.

England boss Southgate has revealed how he has enjoyed working with the youngster for the first-time this week, before hinting that he is unlikely to use him as an ‘out and out left back’, which tells me he could be set to feature as a wing-back.

Southgate told the Mirror: “I’ve loved getting to know him this week, a really charming personality you can really see how excited he is by everything.

“Also he is an exciting player, we know he can play four different positions already. He’s done that for Arsenal: wide left, wide right, wing back, left back.

“I think out and out left back at this level would be a little bit more difficult but any of those advanced positions he is more than capable.

“Our performance tomorrow isn’t going to be perfect, we’ll have too may new players in who haven’t necessarily played together but i think there’s a lot of exciting things they can do and we are excited to see them.

“This team might lack experience but it’s also an opportunity for a lot of young players.”

I will certainly be watching closely as our young star makes his England debut tonight, and have no doubt that he will take his chance to impress the manager with both hands.

Do we all expect Saka to make the plane for the European Championships next summer now that his foot is in the door?

