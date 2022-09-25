Exciting Arsenal youngster shines on the international stage

Arsenal has several players out with their countries in the current international window, and it shows how big the club is.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the finest teams in Europe, and they are having a pleasant season.

Their squad was bloated and they had to send out some players on loan before the last transfer window closed.

Most of these players are doing well, and one of the outstanding loanees of this term is Charlie Patino.

The English youngster is spending the season on loan at Sunderland, where he is a key player.

He was called up to the England Under-20s in this window, and he has been proving his class on the international stage.

The England Football website reveals he opened the scoring for the Junior Three Lions as they beat Morocco 2-1 in Spain.

The midfielder scored with a deflected shot just before the 30th-minute mark, and it was the opening goal of the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is considered one of the top talents to have emerged from our academy, and we expect great things from him.

Spending time on loan at Sunderland and with the England national youth team will expose him further and make him a more rounded player.

