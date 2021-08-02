Exciting Arsenal youngster signs first professional deal upon promotion from the academy

Kido Taylor-Hart has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 18 year-old has been an exciting prospect in the academy for a number of years, joining the club at the tender age of seven, and could well be the next big thing to emerge from our academy, although he appears behind Miguel Azeez in the race for his senior debut, although the latter is a year older.

KTH announced his new deal on Twitter, alongside his picture of himself in the new Arsenal strip.

Im excited to sign my first professional contract and extend my 10 years as an Arsenal player. Thank you to the fans that showed me love ❤️ hope the wait was worth it 💪🏽📝 pic.twitter.com/boM17MGX4P — Kido taylor-Hart (@kidotaylor10) August 2, 2021

Kido was then quoted in saying that he had no doubts about his intention to sign his professional deal with his boyhood club, with Chris Wheatley stating that he has been promoted to the Under-23s ahead of the upcoming campaign, whilst training regularly amongst the senior side.

🗣️ "I support this club so obviously I want to play for the club & spend as much time here as possible and hopefully progress into the first team!” Big season for Taylor-Hart who'll have a full season of U23s football & regularly train with first team.https://t.co/o3GhFUDk9r — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 2, 2021

I know a number of you are excited to see this kid progress into the first-team, and should he take the move into the Under-23 side in his stride, his senior debut may not be all too far away.

Without Europa League or any other European football this season, there will be less opportunities for our younger and less experienced players to get their chances, but if we were to get a favourable cup draw, the manager could well look at who is impressing of the youths and pick a select few to be called up.

Could we possibly see all of Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Kido Taylor-Hart and Miguel Azeez feature this term?

Patrick