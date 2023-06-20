Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

EXCLUSIVE – First ever picture of Rice in an Arsenal Shirt

I am very sorry but i just couldn’t resist it!

This transfer saga is going to on and on until the transfer window is close to shutting, so the fact is that if I post this now, it will be the only ever picture of Rice in and Arsenal shirt!

All we need now is some peas and curry and we are in for a treat!

Apologies in advance lol!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Ajax rejects Arsenal’s opening bid for their talented player
Arsenal tables an improved offer for Kai Havertz
Can Harvey Barnes add extra quality to the Arsenal squad?
Posted by

Tags Arsenal shirt Declan Rice

8 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs