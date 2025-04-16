Exclusive – Arsenal interested in signing exciting 20-year-old defender

Arsenal are emerging as a notable contender in the race to secure Joel Ordoñez, the highly-rated young defender currently plying his trade at Club Brugge, per Just Arsenal sources. The Gunners has been closely monitoring the Ecuadorian international, with scouts paying particular attention to his performances during matches against Antwerp, Genk, and other European sides. According to sources within Arsenal, the club’s technical team has received a favourable report on Ordoñez’s development, highlighting his potential to bolster their defensive options.

The interest from Arsenal is set against a backdrop of fierce competition from other top clubs. Liverpool, for instance, has added Ordoñez to their watchlist following his impressive displays. The Merseyside club’s scouts have also evaluated him during a critical Champions League clash against Aston Villa, signalling their intent to overhaul their defensive line and place Ordoñez at the heart of their plans.

Meanwhile, several other prominent clubs are also in pursuit. AC Milan, Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are all closely tracking the young defender’s progress. Arsenal’s interest is particularly notable given their recent focus on young, versatile talents, and their strategic scouting during European competitions underscores their intent to strengthen the squad with promising players like Ordoñez.

Club Brugge has set a transfer fee in the region of €40 to €45 million for Ordoñez, reflecting their valuation of the player’s potential and market value. Despite the competition, Arsenal’s proactive approach and detailed analysis suggest they are prepared to make a serious bid should the opportunity arise. With Ordoñez’s contract until 2028 and his rising profile in European football, the Gunners are positioning themselves as serious contenders to secure his signature, aiming to add a talented young defender to their ranks in the near future.

