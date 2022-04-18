Exclusive – Arsenal legend says Tottenham faves for Top 4 , but 5th or 6th is still progress

Arsenal have left themselves a hill to climb to still make the Champions League places, and despite Tottenham losing to Brighton they are still in pole position to finish in Fourth place. The Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has supported Mikel Arteta right through the season, but although it looks like we have thrown away the chance to be in the Champions League next season, the fans should still be happy if we still finish in the Top Six.

Michael Thomas told JustArsenal: “Given the games Tottenham have left and the form that they’re in, it looks as though they have the edge in finishing top 4. It is going to be really hard for Arsenal and the next 3 weeks are crucial. Winning against Tottenham, United and West Ham are crucial but a massive ask.

“Finishing 5th or 6th is probably where the fans and club envisioned it at the beginning of the season so it will be progress, but when you can see that there is a massive opportunity to progress a step further then at the same time it can be seen as a disappointment. What is of huge importance will be the summer window and the right players need to be brought in.”

The fact is that Arteta has had a massive clearout of players, and although he brought in six players last summer, we certainly don’t have enough depth to be able to cope with all the extra games that we will get if we arre in Europe.

He made in clear that we have only halfway through his rebuilding project, so this summer will be massive for the club. Let’s hope that Arteta and Edu bring in another bunch of young talents to help us improve next season.