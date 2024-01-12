Exclusive interview with the Arsenal, Wales and Cardiff legend Aaron Ramsey

In detail, Aaron Ramsey’s England365 interview:

First of all I would like to ask how are you and how are you feeling back in Cardiff? How easy it was to return to your childhood team and if it was something you imagined it would be when you left.

“It’s great to be back where it all started. I always knew I would come back one day and now is the perfect time to come home and help Cardiff get back to where I think it should be.”

What are the biggest differences you encountered at the club, compared to how you left? Do you feel like this is… coming home?

“I feel like I’ve never really left, everyone is great. Obviously there are a lot of new faces, but some are still here, just like they were 15 years ago.”

How do you rate Cardiff’s season so far? Are you satisfied with the team’s performance, did you think it could be this high when you came back?

“I think we started the season well. The last two years have been difficult, so the progress we have made in a short period of time has been very positive. We can still improve, but I think we’ve taken a positive step forward.”

What is Cardiff’s target this season? Do you think you can return to the Premier League?

“Of course, that will be the dream. I would love to help Cardiff get back into the Premier League, where I believe this club should be. We know it’s difficult to get out of this division, the Championship, but we’ll give everything we can to make it happen.”

I would like you to tell me a few words, if you want too, about your coexistence with the two Greeks. Dimitris Goutas and Manolis Siopis, but also your coach, Mr. Bulut, who is also well-known in my country, due to his transfer to Olympiakos.

“They are excellent. They have adapted very well. They have helped us with their experience, their energy and their quality. We’re glad they’re here and they’re helping us get closer to our goals.”

I’m sure Wales holds a special place in your heart. Rather, your blood is red and… white. Is the run 8 years ago the best moment in your career? Do you feel that way?

“Of course, it’s an honor every time to represent my country. I’m proud every time I step on the pitch, representing Wales. We’ve had some very special moments over the last 10 years, but of course Euro 2016 was the best moment for me, since we got to the semi-final.”

You will have felt that Gareth Bale, along with you, is the reason the Wales national team has made leaps and bounds. Do you feel like you are a part of your country’s history, which is particularly popular in Greece?

“Ashley Williams was a great leader, we had Gareth Bale who could give us some moments of magic. We had Joe Allen and Joe Ledley in midfield. We’ve had some great players and all of us have helped Wales progress and develop so they can reach the final stages of the European and World Cups.”

Is there a goal with Wales that you still remember? Chris Coleman, I have to tell you, when we were interviewed together, he said the best things about you. I don’t know if you would like to say something about him, respectively.

“My favorite goal for Wales is the one against Russia at Euro 2016. It was an important game for us to qualify and helped us win 3-0. Chris Coleman was excellent. He coped with very difficult circumstances, but he did it in his own, calm way. He was a great coach who knew how to get the best out of the players and bring us together. We’d go through a brick wall for him on match day.”

Everyone associates you to Arsenal, they loved you there and I think that goes for both sides. Tell me about your experience at Arsenal, your years there and how you matured in football.

“It’s a massive football club with amazing fans. I loved my time there, I’m so stoked to have had the opportunity to represent such a great team for so many years. Arsenal have prestige on and off the pitch. I went there as a boy and left as a man.”

What was your best moment at the club? The moment you will never forget?

“I had some very special moments at Arsenal, but the one that stands out, no matter how many years pass, is the winning goal against Hull. We were many years without a trophy so it was so nice to finally get our hands on the Cup. I will not forget it!”

You experienced a very difficult injury and the truth is that few would be able to come back. Talk to me about it. How did you feel then, how did you manage and how did the team itself or Arsene Wenger personally help you?

“It wasn’t easy. I played often and enjoyed football until then and then this happened. A bunch of thoughts were going through my head. I wanted to walk again, I didn’t think I would play ball. I am very grateful to the medical team and the surgeons, who all played their part in helping me get back to football again. It was not an easy process, but they helped me every step of the way. I’m not the first and I won’t be the last player to suffer such injuries, but it’s important to listen to the experts. I did and I’m back!”

And it’s not just how you did it, but you came back and became the absolute star of the club. Did you ever feel like that, did you feel that Aaron Ramsey was, 8-9 years ago, in the best shape of his career?

“I am very proud of my time at Arsenal. I loved every minute. I was determined to be the best player I could to help the team. Arsene Wenger helped me become the player I am and I owe him so much for that.”

What do you remember from the 2016 league and Leicester’s incredible season? If you could go back in time, would it be something you could and would want to conquer?

“It was incredible for them. To win the Premier League one season, while the previous season they were struggling to stay in the division, was incredible. Of course, we can look back and say we wish we had done this or that differently, but there is no point.”

Tell us about Arsene Wenger. Everyone in Greece has a “legend” of the sport in mind. How much did he support you, how was the daily contact with him, how was your relationship?

“He was instrumental in me coming to the club when he flew me and my family to Switzerland to meet him. I had a great relationship with him, he helped me on and off the pitch, he was like a father figure to the players with a lot of knowledge and wisdom to help. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities it has given me.”

Do you prefer the goal against Hull in the FA Cup final, the goal against Liverpool or the goal in Turkey and why?

“The goal against Galatasaray was the best I’ve ever scored. But the goal against Hull was the most special because of the emotions too. I can’t describe it, it was amazing!”

Who was your best teammate at Arsenal and the most difficult to train with and why?

“I had so many great team-mates over the years at Arsenal. Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott, Per Mertesacker, Koscielny, Santi, Nacho Monreal. However, Santi Cazorla was the most difficult to train. He was a pleasure to play with. So talented, he could use both legs equally and get out of any difficult situation. He was a great team player and enjoyed every minute he was on the pitch.”

I couldn’t help but ask you about the moment of your departure… How did you feel, had it come full circle or would you have liked to continue at the Emirates?

“It was something I didn’t want to happen. I was offered a contract, which I accepted, then 1-2 weeks passed and then the contract was gone. I don’t hold a grudge, I wish my time was a lot longer, but sometimes these things happen.”

What do you think of this year’s team and Mikel Arteta as manager? Do you think the title can return to the Emirates, 20 years on?

“I think Mikel has done an incredible job and obviously built a team that is able to compete with the best. They came close last year, hopefully this year they’ll take it a step further.”

You went through three other teams before returning to Cardiff. Juventus, Nice and Rangers. How was each experience, did you feel like you adapted somewhere quicker compared to another club?

“I loved my time in Italy. I won the Scudetto and the Cups there. Juventus is a huge club. My time at Rangers was another experience, which I obviously enjoyed.

The missed penalty is what people remember, but it was much more rewarding for me, meeting some great people. It was great to play in the old games, it’s got an incredible crowd everywhere we went, it’s a massive club.

Nice was a great opportunity to experience the French league and play in some big games and another opportunity to compete in Europe. They are a club that has a lot of potential to become one of the biggest French teams and regularly challenge for Champions League spots. Nice to see them doing so well this year. I’m happy with that!”

You are 32 at the moment and have years ahead of you as far as football is concerned. How do you imagine the immediate future, what would the ideal finale look like, when time brings it?

“I’m enjoying every minute of being back. I have many goals and I hope to achieve them. I feel good and I hope to play as much as I can to help my team.”

Have you ever had an offer or had you ever discussed with a Greek club to come to our country? I imagine you know some groups…

“No, I didn’t have a proposal. But we had a couple of Champions League nights against Olympiakos. Great nights and the Greek fans were amazing, full of passion.”

Would you like to get involved in coaching in the future or do you think that finishing football will close the football circle for you?

“Yeah, I’m doing my paperwork right now, so it’s something I’d love to do one day.”

Dimitris Manakos

…………….

*This is the top interview I’ve managed to get so far in my short career in journalism.

*I want to especially thank Mr. Christos Sotirakopoulos for the opportunity and the space he gives me, and Nikos Karydas, Manolis Siopis and Dimitris Gouta, for their enormous help regarding my communication with Aaron Ramsey.