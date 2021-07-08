Exclusive – Michael Thomas analyses Arsenal’s transfer business and rumoured targets

A very busy summer it’s looking like for Arsenal and much needed.

There is not much really to talk about the club at the moment before the pre-season begins (won’t be long), so I am going to give you my opinions on our most likely transfer targets today.

Right now we are expecting the announcement of Nuno Tavares from Benfica. I don’t know too much about Tavares to be honest, but from what I have seen and heard he’s a very exciting prospect, especially in an attacking sense. He is young and I can see him playing more often when Arteta switches to a back 3 and drops Tierney into the 3rd CB. Hopefully he adapts well to the league and tempo of the game.

Albert Sambi Lokonga – Another 21 year-old player I haven’t seen a lot of, but he looks to have amazing physical attributes. I cannot wait to see his technical abilities and obviously he has been well recommended from an Arsenal great so the quality must be there for all to see. Hopefully we will get to see it sooner rather than later. I think this season will be more of an embedding season for him but Arteta needs to bring in these hungry young players to push the club forward. It’s worked in the past and the current crop of Saka, ESR & Joe Willock for example are all showing it can be done.

Ben White – He is definitely ready to start. If as a club you’re spending 50 million on a CB, he is more than likely a player you wish to be in your starting 11. He has displayed his qualities the last couple of seasons and is really good with the ball at his feet which is something Arteta likes. He won’t have to get used to the league which is also a plus.

Despite the arrival of Ben White, I still think Saliba will have a career at Arsenal. The young boy has had things to deal with in his personal life which is never easy, and for him, going back to his home country and learning his trade whilst in the comfort of his home surroundings will make it easier. I do think he could get a shot in the first team but I’m sure Arteta has a plan for him going forward and this will all become more apparent in the near future.

Matteo Guendouzi is the latest young star to be snubbed by Arteta and I am not surprised. The player showed a lot of desire to fight for the badge whilst at Arsenal, but he was also here to learn. His achievements are nil so his arrogance is not warranted. I think he needed to think about his actions and accept responsibility and if he refused, then he had to go.

Although Smith-Rowe still hasn’t signed his new contract, I can’t see him going to Aston Villa. I see absolutely no reason as to why ESR would be leaving Arsenal. The club loves him! The manager gives him the time on the pitch to grow as a player so what more would you want. Aston Villa are clutching at straws because they might lose Grealish. ESR has everything he needs to succeed at the club!

Reiss Nelson is a player I really like and is Arsenal through and through. I have seen him come through the ranks and would love to see him in the first team at some point. I think he needs a season out on loan in the Premier League so he can prove to himself mostly that he is good enough to be playing at this level, because for me that’s all that holds him back. When he plays for the U23’s he is an absolute monster, but that confidence doesn’t transfer over to when he plays with the first team squad for some reason. I wouldn’t get rid of him but the loan is absolutely necessary and somewhere like Palace would be perfect.

And what can you say about Bukayo Saka that hasn’t already been said. Saka has been immense since coming onto the first team stage for both club and country. He is fearless! A player that can play in a variety of positions and is always willing to learn. I think if he plays against Italy in the Final he can be a potential game winner for sure. He needs to remain calm and level headed which I am sure he is aware of, and nothing can stop him from getting to the top.

Saka is priceless for Arsenal Football Club. It wouldn’t be worth putting a price tag on his head because he is a prized jewel that shouldn’t be leaving at any point.

As for the work of Edu and Mikel Arteta in the transfer window, it is still early days. I like the fact they are clearing out dead wood and trying to lead a new exciting era at the club. I can’t wait to see what the squad looks like going into the first game and will pass judgement after that.

I hope this finds all Gooners well, and look forward to speaking again real soon.

Michael Thomas