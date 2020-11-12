Exclusive – Michael Thomas describes Arsenal’s “Once in a lifetime” win at Anfield in 89

Many of us older Arsenal fans will remember the last game of the season in 1988/89 as our most exciting finish to a season ever, as the Gunners had to go to the reigning Champions Liverpool’s Anfield fortress needing to win by two clear goals to win the title not even on goal difference, but on goals scored, and Liverpool hadn’t lost by two goals or more at Anfield for three years.

Alan Smith put us ahead early on and we all had our hearts in our mouths as the clock ticked down, closer and closer to the 90 minute mark, when up popped Michael Thomes to give us the win and the title, before he got swamped under ectatic celebrating team-mates.

This is how Michael Thomas described it to JustArsenal: “Before the game the boys were buzzing.

“Obviously we knew that they were on a rampage and we were coming to the hardest ground in the country to get a result, but we were optimistic.

“We had a real tight knit group and we were very aware that we not only had to beat them, but we had to beat them by 2. The team had enormous belief, but of course we understood the magnitude of the task we faced.

“When the first goal went in the adrenaline and lift we got was absolutely crazy. If we didn’t believe before that, we definitely did then. Once the second went in we knew we had done something very special that night.

“It was a feeling that comes around once a lifetime, if that. Not only were we champions, but the way we made it happen was incredible. The players were buzzing!”

I have made a habit of watching the highlights at least once a year, as it was a very special memory for me too, an incredible night. You can watch it too by clicking on this link.

Enjoy!