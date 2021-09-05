Exclusive – Michael Thomas talks about our bad start and Arsenal’s transfer window

The Michael Thomas Column
Mikel has definitely had an unfortunate start to the season with injuries, Covid, etc. Given the run of games he had for the start of the season I am sure he would have wanted to get off to a better start against Brentford, whilst anticipating 2 tough games against Chelsea and Manchester City.
Losing against the latter 2 is not the most surprising thing in the world but the manner in which they lost to Manchester City will be the biggest problem to the club and the fans. They effectively rolled over and Xhaka did not help at all. Hopefully after this international break Arteta has his spine back with Gabriel & White at the heart of the defense and Partey back in front of them. This should see Arsenal putting a better run of results together, but the team must work for each other and quickly.
After watching the City game it was evident that the players don’t have enough trust in each other to play. Keep the ball and make progressive passes. If you watch all the best teams they are happy to receive the ball in tight situations and a teammate always offers a way out. I would like to see the players trusting each other more and making progressive passes to push the ball through the lines.
I think the game was over at 2-0 but what Xhaka did was not give his team mates a chance at fighting back as a unit. This kind of behaviour needs to stop at the club and everyone must pull their weight in order to progress.
Although Xhaka can be exasperating sometimes, the new contract extension makes sense as a business plan as it protects the value of their asset. However, on the other hand, Xhaka has yet to give Arsenal the performances the club deserves and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him moved on either in January or at the end of the season.
Although Ramsdale has arrived as competition, Bernd Leno makes good stops but sometimes it looks like the defenders don’t have total confidence in him – and vice versa. Give him time (and White and Gabriel in front of him) and the next 3 games will be vital for the club.
The club clearly have a vision and are backing Mikel. He will need to deliver results regardless, but I think they will at least give him until October and see what position the club are in then.
So at last Arsenal have an easier game coming up against Norwich. A good performance and a win is needed all around, for the players & fans. The players need to show that they’re capable of winning games and scoring goals. I think that you will see a much better performance in that game, although no games are ever an easy one in this League.
It is interesting that all of Arsenal’s incoming transfers are 23 or under. Whether Mikel gets the opportunity to mould them into a winning unit or another manager later down the line has to continue with them, the club are obviously working on a model that involves young players. Hopefully he is given the time and the players start stepping up, because the blame is a lot on them to produce and we as fans miss that sometimes. When you step over that line as a player, a manager can’t fight for you. You must have the mentality and the willingness to do that.
I don’t think it’s a thing of “should we trust the process” but more so we have to trust the process, as that’s what’s happening at the club right now. As fans if we don’t back our club and players, even in these extremely difficult moments – then who will? No matter where you would like to see the club, and believe me I am number one for wanting to see them at the top, this is where we are and we must come together and support one another.
The Willian signing was definitely a failed experiment and it is best for all parties that we have parted ways this summer. I wouldn’t say it was honourable as at any job you’re working and your contract is your contract. However he has done the club a massive favour and hopefully we can invest that in January and beyond.
All in all I think that Arteta and Edu have done very well in the transfer market. They now have a decent squad, a young squad and a squad that has a lot of quality in it. They need to really create a family unit and fight for each other going forward.
This will most definitely see the club’s fortunes change and Arsenal will climb up the table.
Michael Thomas
Watch – Michael Thomas wins Arsenal the title in the last minute at Anfield!
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Losing to Brentford was unacceptable, COVID or no COVID.
Good hear some positivity for a change .Well said MT.
Great article, Michael!
Your assessment about our low interpersonal trust is spot on. Their rondo sessions are supposed to improve that, yet we keep watching excessive backpasses that pressurize our defense
In my opinion, the low trust stemmed from our attackers’ inabilities to hold the ball in the opposition’s area, where they keep getting robbed easily. If our CF can’t do it, our CAM should be able to do hold-up play for the team
I don’t think it’s. Coincident this team play better with laca upfront than Auba.
Unfortunately, Lacazette is leaving and Aubameyang is staying
What a blind comment. Our attackers are simply not given enough quality ball by the so called mid field maestros.
Michael’s assessment makes more sense
All you do gotanidea is put all the blame of our failure on strikers, I mean do you really thing the whole transfer policy, back wards passing, no quality in middle, poor team selection and tactics from manager are all CFs fault…😂🤣😂😂. So by your assessment if we would have bought Lukaku we would have been fighting for title. 😂🤣😂😂
I believe we would’ve done better if we had Lukaku, because our senior midfielders are key players in highly competitive national football teams
Who says ex players know what they are talking about. Still he’s entitled to his opinion and that’s all it is.
Funny thing is how we fans run back to thinking about old glorious days to find relief but we don’t learn and analyze from them. If we would have you won’t see such statements from club and some fans alike which we are seeing now. Now that every excuse as failed with time and facts are Infront of everyone, we have come up with a new excuse that we have young players and it will take time. So first you buy young players and then you yourself use it as an excuse for not delivering for some time. What a future proof plan. Well atleast now we can say to every other club fans we come across as our team is young wait 5-7 years and then we will show you. Although we all know deep down not all young players turn out to be good specailly without playing with experienced world class players and the one who do will jump ship because they want to be playing in Europe top competetion and winning stuff. We are banking on loyality of players big time when we know it’s is very rare now a days and players also known how loyal this club can be to its own players when they look at past cases of club pushing players out just because they were not to Arteta’s taste. This whole project was ment to floop from start who in world would start such a big project with inexperienced new management and inexperienced new staff (players).
Arsenal fans, please, please be patient. I’m an amateur coach, and know the frustration of having players that don’t understand the pattern that the coach wants. Arteta went for youngsters so it is a little more easier to got them to understand and then to perform. We’ll see the outcome. Pls be patient.
An interesting and balanced opinion on where the club is going and the path it is on
Xhaka chose a great moment to score another red card🙄 and I agreed on the importance of playing as a ‘family unit’and on what GAI said in terms of low interpersonal trust
Lots of senswible comments from MT.
But he failed to say what our main problem is and will be while Xhaka remains!
I DO largely agree that the summer window was as good as we could realistically expect, given the practical impossibility of getting such dross as Elneny, Bellerin, Kolas and co sold.
But why on EARTH did MA not grab Romas offer of £13 mill for useless and harmful Xhaka? I can never forgive or forget the stupidity of choosing to keep that useless twerp!