Exclusive: Trossard Faces Crucial Decision Between Arsenal & European Giants

Leandro Trossard has unexpectedly become one of the most talked-about names of the summer transfer window, with multiple European giants eyeing a move for the Arsenal forward.

According to Just Arsenal sources, the Belgian has been recommended to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe by player agents, while German champions Bayern Munich are also weighing up a potential approach.

Bayern Explore Cheaper Plan B

Bayern’s interest has intensified due to complications in their pursuit of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz. Their initial €52 million bid for the Colombian was rejected by the Merseyside club, leading the Bundesliga side to consider more cost-effective alternatives.

Trossard, valued at around £20 million (€23 million) by Arsenal, is now being viewed as a “Plan B” solution by Bayern. Our sources confirm that the German club have held exploratory talks with the player’s camp to assess his situation and availability.

While Bayern may not be the only club monitoring the 29-year-old, their financial discipline this summer means players like Trossard, with Premier League pedigree and a modest price tag, are seen as shrewd alternatives to big-money targets.

Arsenal Pushing to Extend Deal

At Arsenal, the story is not just about potential exits. Contract renewal talks for Trossard have reportedly gained pace since the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta. With two years left on his current deal, the club is believed to be open to securing his future beyond 2027.

Sources close to the player suggest Trossard’s camp prefers to stay in North London, though recent interest from Saudi Arabia has added a layer of complexity. Following a change of agent, negotiations have become more assertive, reflecting the player’s growing leverage in the market.

Trossard made vital contributions in key moments last season and remains a versatile option in Mikel Arteta’s front line. Whether he stays or moves on, the Belgian’s future is now one of the more intriguing stories of Arsenal’s summer window.

Michelle M

