Exit-linked Gunner could be swayed into staying if ‘good friend’ signs

Bernd Leno is currently being linked with a summer move away from Arsenal, but the goalkeeper has become excited by the prospect of former team-mate and ‘good friend’ Julian Brandt arriving at the club.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order with the BVB this season, picking up less than 1500 Bundesliga minutes for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign despite remaining fit throughout.

Brandt could well be considering a move away from Dortmund after just two seasons with the club, with Arsenal reported to have shown an interest in his signature.

Bernd Leno appears to have been excited by the reports that his former team-mate at Bayer Leverkusen could be coming to North London, and made an attempt to contact Brandt on hearing the rumours.

While the shot-stopper has been linked with his own exit this summer, he admits that he would ‘be happy’ if he was joined at Arsenal by his former team-mate.

“I read the rumours with Arsenal and wrote him a few messages right away“, Leno told German television channel Sport1(via InsideFutbol).

“But I don’t really know if there is anything to it.

“In any case, I would be happy if he came.

“Jule is a good friend, we had a very good time at Leverkusen and privately we were often out for one or two beers.

“Maybe we can experience that again in the future.

“He’s also invited to my wedding, which unfortunately cannot take place this year.

“We will do that next year.“

Could Leno’s eagerness to see his friend arrive lead Arsenal to firm up their interest, in hope of not only landing a target, but whilst trying to persuade our number one to stay put this summer?

Patrick