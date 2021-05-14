Exit-linked Gunner hailed as a ‘gladiator and a ‘monster’ by coach

Pellegrino Matarazzo has hailed Konstantinos Mavropanos as a ‘gladiator’ as he moved to praise their defender, who is currently on loan from Arsenal.

The defender initially made his Gunners debut back in April 2018 at the age of 20, and impressed in his debut season with the club.

The youngster’s progress eventually stalled after numerous injuries, before eventually leaving on loan to join Nurnburg in Germany, and has since taken up another loan with VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

He has earned his place as a regular starter in their side when he has been available, but he did suffer another injury to hamper his progress in the middle of the campaign.

While it was recently revealed by Sven Mislintat(who told Kicker) that talks were taking place for the defender to stay on with the club, his coach has since moved to praise the centre-back.

“He’s our gladiator!” Matarazzo told reporters ahead of their clash with Borussia Monchengladbach(via the Express). “He’s a monster in terms of physique. And when he makes a mistake, he hums around some Greek swear words. I like that. He’s just a tough dog.”