Exit of two more Arsenal Women stars confirmed, as squad reshuffle continues

The Arsenal Women summer rebuild is well and truly underway, with the club today confirming the departures of both Teyah Goldie and Amanda Ilestedt.

The announcements follow hot on the heels of Lina Hurtig’s confirmed exit, signalling that Renee Slegers and her staff are taking decisive steps to reshape the squad ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.

For Teyah Goldie, this marks the end of a long journey with the club she’s grown up in. A highly rated academy graduate, Goldie’s promise was clear from a young age – but cruel injuries, including two ACL tears, disrupted what might have been a breakout few years. She returned to fitness this season and went out on loan to London City Lionesses, who will play in the WSL next season. Teyah’s departure will be felt emotionally by fans who hoped to see her fulfil that homegrown potential in red and white.

Amanda Ilestedt’s exit comes after just one season in North London. The Swedish international was a key signing last summer and made a strong impression early on, especially with her aerial dominance and experience. However, Ilestedt’s time at the club has now come to a close.

Both players leave with the respect and well wishes of the Arsenal fanbase, and their exits create space – both tactically and financially – for further additions during the upcoming summer transfer window.

There’s a clear sense now that Arsenal Women are entering a new cycle. With several players out and key positions to strengthen, the focus must now turn to who comes in next – and whether this reshaped squad can finally deliver the consistency and silverware the club has been chasing.

What do you make of the departures, Gooners – are Arsenal Women making the right calls, or losing valuable depth too soon?

