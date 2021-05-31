Expect an underwhelming summer because every top player wants European football.

Arsenal has reached a new low after failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.
This season promised so much at the start after we beat Liverpool in the Community Shield and Fulham in our first league game of the season.
It is understandable that we all dreamt of a top-four finish. We would even have accepted a Europa League finish, but Mikel Arteta’s team did the unthinkable.
I have never seen a manager that has been given more support without the record to justify it as Arteta has.
The former midfielder is using the Arsenal job to learn how to manage a club even though we hate to admit it.
Now that he has taken us backwards with the excuse of “rebuilding” the team, we are in a worse state than we ever were.
Arsenal wants to sign the best players and some fans have even been protesting that they want that.
The Kroenke family has agreed to splash the cash and that is something to be excited about, but I’m not because I don’t see us signing top players.
The best players in the world want to compete in Europe and we cannot offer that to them.
I have lowered my expectation for the next transfer window because I am sure that we will end up with players that we deserve because of our current standing in European football.
We can still attract top players with London life and big salary, but we should assess the players’ mentality first
However, we don’t need divas and we should find less popular players with better work ethics instead. The summer transfer is going to be a big challenge for our scouting system
Revision of our wage structure is also important like u said
Yup. We seem ready to sell some of our senior players, who’re on high wages
Lack of European football can be overcome by very good scouting and excellent negotiation.. bring in good young talent for small fees .. develop them and sell them for huge fees to Real, Barca, PSG and the like…this will improve our finances
Arteta is the manifestation of Kroenke ownership. No wonder they have kept him to the surprise of everyone.
Very naive thinking. Players sign for money, that’s it. The only reason they mention trophies is coz it would have been quite awkward if they said “Hi boys, am here for your money!”
I think the best ones for us right now will want a pathway towards being a top player (rather than just a big salary right now) – EPL is a great platform for that, but they’d want to be in a team where they have a good chance of playing a lot and where they would fit in and play well.
It is unclear what will be our transfer policy. It is not only about spending money. Even now Arsenal have spent £400 million on the current squad that had actually started the season. Aubameyang, Pepe and Lacazette cost £177 million.
We have already seen, some of our youngsters are far better than the journeyman, we have had in the past.
One fallacy that the media have been promoting, is players only join for European football !
This may apply to Messi and Ronaldo, but if you pay a playera lots of money, they will definitely join. No club can guarantee European football after the first season apart from the Super rich (PSG, Man City and Chelsea) and the top elite clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern. Even Liverpool and Man United have had problems in the past.
Despite Kroenke’s poor ownership, particularly their lack of interest, poor management and their lack of Knowledge of football and Arsenal’s heritage. Arsenal are still a big attraction to many overseas players.
The issue is recruitment, continuing to develop our younger players.
Change of ownership I believe would certainly help, having people who actually love the club and understand football.
There are affordable and Very good players in Portuguese league, Holland eredivisie ,Austrian league, Czech league , Norwegian and french league ..
All we need is a good scouting system like the leipzigs, dortmunds, Leicester etc..
I know of a talented berghuis playing for feyernoord , just to name a few..
Soucek and coufal from Czech leagues doing well in EPL, the talented portuguese lads at wolves just to name a few..
It’s time to unearth hidden gems to compete again…
Good idea from you but players coming from lesser known leagues need to be surrounded by Experienced winners in a team!!
Ronaldo came to Man Utd in 2003 to join d likes of Giggs, Scholes, Ferdinand, etc..He was later joined by Anderson, J.S Park, Nani n others from outside leagues…
We don’t have such Veteran winners in our teams, dats y I root for the EPL experience players such as Wilfred Zaha, Y. Bissouma, Raul Jinemez..
Also Andre Silva!!
Dat Guy is a Clinical scorer of Goals!!
Spot on Vinnie…but these guys would be expensive and we already have experienced players like auba ,partey, xhaka of he is not sold and a solid talented core of young English players like Ferguson had with giggs,Keane,scholes back then…
We need hungry talented players like fernandes to replace the deadwoods…since we can’t and are not ready to get a hungry and ambitious coach like tuchel or owner like abrahamovic…
We have to switch to mid table team strategies for now.. talented cheap guys to sell for huge funds to buy stars later
These guys would be attracted to playing in the EPL and London..
Berghuis MF 29yrs…stats for last season 33 matches 19 goals , 13 assists valued at 12 million euros also plays for the national team…
Pedro goncalves AMF 22yrs (sporting Lisbon)…
33 matches 23 goals valued at 13.5million pounds, the lad is as decisive as Bruno fernandes, heard Liverpool are interested .
Lassina traore CF 20 yrs (Ajax)..
12 matches 7goals 6 assists valued at 6.5 million euros, I remember haaland was once valued this cheap…the lad had scored 4goals in a single match before…..
Philipp max LB 27yrs(psv)
31 matches
5 goals 8 assists valued at 16m euros , played 3 matches for German national team..
Luis diaz LM 24 yrs (Porto)
30matches 6 goals 5 assists valued at 16.2 million pounds…
Followed these guys for a while now,
no media buzz around these guys instead we are linked with Sterling and toney which won’t happen
We really need to get serious as a club
When are we going to splash the cash? Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate already. They knew who they needed. Do Edu and Arteta know who we need? It’s June and the Euro’s are on. When the *+$@ are we going to sign who we ‘KNOW’ we need….or do Edu and Arteta not know who they want? During the Euro’s a month of the transfer window will disappear. It’s becoming a slapstick comedy at Arsenal. Where are the players we need?
European football is just one season away, if the new players do their job. Then they have deserved Europe by themselves. That’s a plus.
Same old, same old isn’t it? It’s the Euros and the market will be inflated, or we have to sell players to buy players, or Arsenal are only looking for the very best, and before we know it, it’s a World Cup year and the market is once again highly inflated. Meanwhile Edu is probably busily contacting his agent, Brazilian connections to see if there is another William type deal to manipulate, while Arteta is more focused on getting rid of troublesome elements like,Gandeuzi or Saliba because they don’t respect him enough. A horror show waiting to repeat itself.