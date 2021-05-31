Expect an underwhelming summer because every top player wants European football.

Arsenal has reached a new low after failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

This season promised so much at the start after we beat Liverpool in the Community Shield and Fulham in our first league game of the season.

It is understandable that we all dreamt of a top-four finish. We would even have accepted a Europa League finish, but Mikel Arteta’s team did the unthinkable.

I have never seen a manager that has been given more support without the record to justify it as Arteta has.

The former midfielder is using the Arsenal job to learn how to manage a club even though we hate to admit it.

Now that he has taken us backwards with the excuse of “rebuilding” the team, we are in a worse state than we ever were.

Arsenal wants to sign the best players and some fans have even been protesting that they want that.

The Kroenke family has agreed to splash the cash and that is something to be excited about, but I’m not because I don’t see us signing top players.

The best players in the world want to compete in Europe and we cannot offer that to them.

I have lowered my expectation for the next transfer window because I am sure that we will end up with players that we deserve because of our current standing in European football.

