Expected easy wins for both Arsenal and Man City this weekend? Jeff Stelling things so…

It’s Another Big Weekend, and Arsenal and City are All Getting Wins. Is There Any Doubt About That?

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Premier League games, while Manchester City hosts Leicester on Saturday evening at the Etihad, Arsenal visits the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face West Ham.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Leicester City, who have hired Dean Smith until the end of the season, can somehow manage to deny the Cityzens all three points. Hopefully, if Leicester does that, Arsenal will be eager to get back on track by thumping West Ham.

Is there any chance Arsenal wins and Manchester City loses this weekend? As per Jeff Stelling of Sky Sports, City will win, and he believes that Arsenal and Manchester City will both win big this weekend. “The title race continues with only six points in it, but I think it will stay that way with comfortable wins for Man City and Arsenal over strugglers Leicester and West Ham, respectively,” he told Sky Sports Super 6.