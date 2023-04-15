Arsenal News Latest News

Expected easy wins for both Arsenal and Man City this weekend? Jeff Stelling things so…

It’s Another Big Weekend, and Arsenal and City are All Getting Wins. Is There Any Doubt About That?

It will be intriguing to see how this PL title race plays out. If things unfold as Stelling claims, Arsenal will still have a 6-point advantage with 7 games remaining, and Arteta and his squad will be getting closer to ending their nearly 20-year league title drought.

