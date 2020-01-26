Opinion – Experience and not youth should be the focus for Arsenal

Experience is what will get Arsenal through the tough times.

Arsenal has named a new manager mid-season for the first time in a long time and while Mikel Arteta has a transfer window in front of him, he cannot really do much this time around.

That is partly because he hasn’t had the time to fully study his squad and to know what needs to be fixed. He also probably wouldn’t be guaranteed enough funds to buy the quality players he needs this month anyway.

Next summer’s transfer window would be the important one as Arteta will be making signings that he feels can help him play the style of football that he wants to implement.

I do not know the plans that Arteta has for his team as they would be looking to at least end next season inside the top four, however, I believe one of the biggest mistakes Arsenal could make would be to prioritise signing talented expensive young players.

Talented players make teams tick and they can even help teams win things, however, it is the experienced heads that usually pull teams through when it gets tough.

Arsenal will be partaking in at least three competitions next season and it will most likely take a couple of seasons for Arteta to implement his vision fully. There will still be tough times ahead as the rebuild takes place.

However, spending money on experienced players almost guarantees consistency for much of the season which is how success is attained.

Many experienced players are always available and they will be in the summer. In fact, there are a good few available right now, Edison Cavani for example and Arsenal could do a lot worse than sign the experienced PSG hitman.

