Opinion – Experience and not youth should be the focus for Arsenal

Experience is what will get Arsenal through the tough times.
Arsenal has named a new manager mid-season for the first time in a long time and while Mikel Arteta has a transfer window in front of him, he cannot really do much this time around.
That is partly because he hasn’t had the time to fully study his squad and to know what needs to be fixed. He also probably wouldn’t be guaranteed enough funds to buy the quality players he needs this month anyway.
Next summer’s transfer window would be the important one as Arteta will be making signings that he feels can help him play the style of football that he wants to implement.
I do not know the plans that Arteta has for his team as they would be looking to at least end next season inside the top four, however, I believe one of the biggest mistakes Arsenal could make would be to prioritise signing talented expensive young players.
Talented players make teams tick and they can even help teams win things, however, it is the experienced heads that usually pull teams through when it gets tough.
Arsenal will be partaking in at least three competitions next season and it will most likely take a couple of seasons for Arteta to implement his vision fully. There will still be tough times ahead as the rebuild takes place.
However, spending money on experienced players almost guarantees consistency for much of the season which is how success is attained.
Many experienced players are always available and they will be in the summer. In fact, there are a good few available right now, Edison Cavani for example and Arsenal could do a lot worse than sign the experienced PSG hitman.
Lets stop making excuses
I think Arteta already has all the experience and talent he needs in the squad.
Emery finished 2 points behind 3rd in PL.
Emery made the EL final in his first season.
Below is that team.
Cech
Socritis Koscielny Monreal
AMN Kolasinac
Torreira Xhaka
Ozil
Lacazette Aubameyang
Subs used:Iwobi Guendouzie Willock
8 players of the starting line up remain.
Luiz/Pablo can replace Koz. Leno can replace Cech. Tierney can replace Monreal.
We have also brought in Pepe Martinelli + Bellerin is back.
Bench can include
Martinez AMN/Bellerin Holding Mari/Luiz Ceballos Saka
Pepe Martinelli Willock Nketiah Nelson Mustafi
23 players with plenty of talent experience and youth.
So I think it is perfectly reasonable we should win the EL this May.
5th place(like Emery) is easily achievable (especially with a much stronger squad)
Anything less would be seen as a step back from Emery.
I disagree. Experience doesn’t mean anything. If we look at man utd class of 92 most of them were inexperienced and fergie was able to mould them into a unit. Same with Monaco when they were on fire in 2016/2017. Same with Ajax recently.
I think there is a big difference between experience and leadership. Players like luiz are experienced but lack leadership. I miss ramsey and Wilshire as they had leadership and passion. Again ozil is experienced but lacks leadership.
I think we need a real solid leader at CB. Guys like Toure and sol Campbell were the last time we had real dominant strong leading CBs and that is when we were at our best
You mean “ experienced players” like Ozil?Or David Luiz?Or Mustafi?Instead of,let’s say,Martinelli?How is that going to work out?Hear that Van Persie is tempted to come out of retirement-bags of experience,why not?I perfectly remember how much help was the experience of Lichtsteiner…