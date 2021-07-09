‘Experience has nothing to do with age’ – Mourinho tips Saka to start Euro 2020 final

Jose Mourinho has claimed that he expects Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to start the Euro 2020 final against Italy come Sunday.

The 19 year-old has been his club’s best player for over a season now, as highlighted by his Arsenal Player of the Year award for the 20-21 campaign, and has quickly earned a regular role for his country also.

Saka didn’t start the tournament as first-choice however, with Phil Foden initially given the nod on the right of the three-pronged attack, but after the Gunners youngster started against the Czech Republic and picked up the UEFA Star of the Match award, he has been a regular in the side.

Bukayo did miss the win over Ukraine with a knock however, which put his place in doubt ahead of the semi-final with Denmark, but the manager had to issue bringing him back into the starting line-up as he put in another assured performance.

Jose Mourinho has now moved to praise Saka, whilst claiming that he would have no qualms giving Saka the nod once again if he was the England boss.

“I played an 18-year-old player in a Champions League final and he is still the youngest player to score in a Champions League final. No problem,” Mourinho told TalkSPORT.

“Of course we coaches normally we think about all these details but in the end when we make these kind of decisions we are sure of what we are doing and Southgate had no problem to do that, not only with Saka but also with other players giving them chances to play.

“The kid is proving my experience theory, which is experience has nothing to do with age.

“Experience has a lot to do with the way you think, the way you live, and the kid had a good experience in the best league in the world, in the most competitive league in the world, playing at a big club like Arsenal every weekend.

“He is showing great personality and I don’t think Gareth is going to leave him out.”

Would Southgate be mad not to continue with Saka after a number of top performances?

Patrick