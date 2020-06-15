Experience or potential – what should Arsenal primarily be targeting?

Arsenal will be looking to add to their team this summer just like most other Premier League sides.

The Gunners remain one of the underachieving teams in England at the moment and Mikel Arteta has been tasked to take us back to the promised land.

The Spaniard is earning a reputation for developing young talent and, understandably, he has been linked with a number of youngsters to add to his team.

Some experienced heads have also been linked with a move to Arsenal and this begs the question, would experience or raw talent be the better additions this summer?

You can have all the best young talent in the world and they could fall short if they don’t have the right experienced heads around them to guide them.

Young players are usually exciting to watch but they lack the understanding of how to handle certain situations, like when things go wrong or the need to protect a lead.

Experienced players will have seen many different situations before and will generally know how to better deal with different circumstances.

But it can also be argued that experienced players are not always the best option, David Luiz being a classic example. Also, if we are honest, some so-called experienced players are simply looking for that one big final payday.

While getting a mix of both is the best solution it may well be the case this summer that Arteta is forced to limit his signings and might have to choose one or the other.

In that scenario, what route do you think Arteta should go down, an experienced signing or a youngster with potential?

An article from Jacob B