Neto is set to return to Bournemouth from Arsenal after his loan spell expires at the end of this season. The Brazilian goalkeeper joined the Gunners on loan at the start of the campaign but has had limited opportunities to feature for the team. Due to being cup-tied, Neto was unable to participate in the Carabao Cup, and with David Raya’s excellent form and consistency, he has found it difficult to secure a spot in the Premier League and Champions League squads.

Arsenal is expected to release Neto when the season concludes, meaning the club will be in the market for a new goalkeeper to act as backup. Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is reportedly the frontrunner for the role, and the Gunners are said to be working hard to bring him to the Emirates in the summer. At 12 years younger than Neto, Garcia offers a significant long-term prospect, as Arsenal appears to be focusing on younger talent over experience for their second-choice goalkeeper position.

In football, there is often a general assumption that older goalkeepers tend to offer more reliability and experience. However, Arsenal’s decision to pursue Garcia suggests that they are willing to place their faith in youth, recognising his potential to develop into a top goalkeeper. Garcia has consistently impressed in La Liga and has shown himself to be one of the standout young talents in Spanish football. Should he make the move to Arsenal, he could become an important player for the club in the coming seasons, offering a fresh, dynamic option as backup to Raya.

The question of whether to invest in a young or experienced goalkeeper is a matter of preference for many clubs. While experience has its merits, signing a talented, younger goalkeeper like Garcia could provide Arsenal with the opportunity to nurture a future star who can grow within the team. Ultimately, the club’s strategy will depend on their long-term vision and how they see the role of a second-choice goalkeeper evolving in their squad.