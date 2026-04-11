Experienced Arsenal target now prefers a move to Italy

Arsenal have been linked with Leon Goretzka as they consider the midfielder a strong free agent option to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, when his Bayern Munich contract is set to expire.

Goretzka is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has decided to leave Bayern as a free agent, which allows him to choose his next destination. This situation has attracted interest from several clubs, with Arsenal among those monitoring developments closely.

For some time, it was believed that his preference was a move to the Premier League, which was seen as a boost for Arsenal’s pursuit of his signature. However, that stance now appears to be shifting as competition for the midfielder intensifies.

Changing Transfer Preferences

According to Fichajes, Goretzka has now altered his preference and is said to favour a move to Serie A instead of England’s top flight. This development changes the dynamic of the transfer race significantly.

The report suggests that the midfielder could now consider offers from clubs such as AC Milan or Juventus, both of which are also interested in securing his services. This places Arsenal in a more competitive and uncertain position.

Arsenal’s Position and Next Steps

Despite this shift in preference, there remains confidence that Arsenal could still compete for his signature if they choose to pursue him aggressively. Financial strength and project appeal may still play a decisive role in negotiations.

With Goretzka available on a free transfer, there is no immediate urgency to finalise a decision, and the situation may develop over time. Arsenal may attempt to leverage this by preparing an improved offer to ensure they remain competitive in the race.

Ultimately, much will depend on the player’s final decision and which project he feels best suits his next career step as he prepares to leave the Bundesliga.