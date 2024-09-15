“Experienced, mature” Neville says Arsenal’s win is good preparation for Man City game

Arsenal’s win against Tottenham today wasn’t their best performance, but Gary Neville believes it sets them up well for their upcoming game against Manchester City next weekend.

Away at Spurs is usually one of Arsenal’s toughest games due to their fierce rivalry, and today was no different.

However, as Arsenal have often done, the Gunners stayed resilient and secured all three points from the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s team will now face Manchester City in their next match, and they will be eager to win.

A victory in that game could put them above Manchester City and possibly back on top of the Premier League table.

Neville was impressed with the way that they won the derby, and he said on Sky Sports:

“It was experienced, mature and it was what a team who has won multiple titles would play like. Mikel Arteta hasn’t won a title yet at Arsenal but it was a really good performance.

“Last year, at Man City away when they drew 0-0, they had everything in terms of defensive compactness. Apart from the counter-attacking goal. And a few of us were, not critical, but observed that ‘when you go and win a title, you win that game’. That was very good preparation game for next Sunday, they have to do the same again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Manchester City will be a different ball game, and we can back ourselves to achieve that result after beating Spurs in their own backyard.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…