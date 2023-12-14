Expert explains why Arsenal will not copy Liverpool’s shirt sponsorship deal structure

Arsenal recently generated only £5 million from shirt sales in the 2022/2023 Premier League season, a figure that could potentially be higher with a different deal structure.

Under their current agreement with Adidas, Arsenal receives a fee of £60 million per season along with 7% of merchandise sales.

In contrast, Liverpool, while receiving less in guaranteed payments, earns 20% in merchandise sales from Nike.

If Arsenal had a comparable deal with Liverpool, they might have increased their revenue by selling 850,000 official replica shirts.

However, Kieran Maguire still does not think they should adopt the Liverpool approach and tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think Arsenal will necessarily want to emulate the structure of Liverpool’s deal.

“In terms of the Nike deal with Liverpool, that’s very much geared to trying to persuade influencers, especially in the US market to to wear the club’s official merchandise.

“On the back of that, the club receives increased sales in overseas markets.

“I think Arsenal has an established footprint when it comes to their fan base and therefore they know that there is a potential for an uptick in terms of units of sales.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We trust our directors and board members to make the right decisions on the best deals and partnerships for us.

We are too big not to have our own success template, which is the only reason why we would want to copy Liverpool’s.

We have our separate plans and have to focus on ourselves as much as possible.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…