Expert gives more detail about Declan Rice’s injury struggle

Declan Rice is currently managing an injury issue that has affected him throughout 2026, although he continues to feature regularly for England during the World Cup despite limited recovery time between matches.

The midfielder remains one of England’s most important players, and the national team are keen to ensure his availability as they continue their campaign in pursuit of the trophy. Rice has continued to perform strongly when selected, demonstrating resilience and commitment despite ongoing fitness concerns.

However, his condition has also raised concern at club level, with Arsenal expected to monitor his workload closely. The Gunners will be wary of any potential aggravation of the issue as he continues to play through the tournament, particularly given his importance to their squad.

Ongoing Fitness Management

Rice has been given limited recovery time between matches, with his situation requiring careful management as England progress through the competition. Following the elimination of other players, additional rest periods are expected to be introduced, but his immediate focus remains on remaining fit for selection in each game.

An expert has provided insight into the situation, highlighting the importance of careful recovery and match management at this stage of the tournament.

According to the Metro, Stephen Smith, CEO and founder of Kitman Labs, said:

‘Him being substituted off at that point in the game against DR Congo where England felt like they were in control and using the ice packs was him doing the right things to ensure he gets to the next game.

‘He’s looking after himself, his job at that point is to get to the next game and he will probably do that after every game.

‘Neural pain is felt differently than muscular pain and the sensation is generally much higher. With Reece James’ hamstring injury, that is muscular tear, it is the fibres that have been damaged.’

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

Rice’s workload is also a concern for Arsenal, who will be closely tracking his fitness ahead of his return from international duty. Any worsening of the issue could have implications for his availability at club level, making his management during the tournament particularly significant.

For now, however, Rice remains fully focused on England’s World Cup campaign, with his presence continuing to be viewed as vital to their chances of success as the competition progresses.