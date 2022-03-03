Expert hints that Tomiyasu’s injury is down to Mikel Arteta

Ben Dinnery has claimed that Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury is to be expected after being ‘thrown in at the deep end’ by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Japan international signed on Deadline Day last summer from Bologna, and became an instant hit in north London, establishing himself as part of the first-choice back four including Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney and Ben White.

The defender started in each of the 16 PL matches which followed his move, playing the full 90 minutes of 14 of those, but has been absent since taking on Manchester City New Years Day apart from being rushed back to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup amongst a number of other absentees.

While Ben Dinnery doesn’t believe there is anything ‘too serious’ to worry about the type of injury that Tomiyasu has suffered, he did claim that the 23 year-old would need time to adapt to the rigours of the English game, especially after being ‘thrown in at the deep end’.

“It’s another blow but it’s not too serious,” he told FootballInsider247.

“Let’s not forget, this is his first season in the Premier League and he has played a high amount of minutes.

“There were always going to be issues in terms of adaptation. He has been thrown in at the deep end.

“It’s difficult to give a definitive timeline. Just because a player is made available to the squad, that doesn’t mean he’s fully fit and ready.

“Conversely, you can have players who are away from the group who aren’t necessarily injured.

“Arteta won’t feel the need to throw him back in there unnecessarily. Cedric Soares isn’t the first pick but he could easily do a job there.

“But Arteta could very well switch to a back three as, given the lack of match fitness and sharpness, Tomiyasu will take time to build himself back up.”

Thinking about it, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes both took time to adjust to the rigours of the PL, while we have also seen a number of players over the years burn out, and Cedric (or Calum Chambers before he departed) should maybe have picked up extra minutes in his place.

This could well be where Mikel Arteta’s limited experience as a coach shines through, and he could well be at fault somewhat for the injuries to Tomiyasu.

Will Arteta have to look at himself for Tomi’s injury? Should he have regrets about trying to rush him back against Liverpool?

