Expert reveals if Odegaard will be out for a long time

It remains uncertain when Martin Odegaard will next appear on the pitch for Arsenal, though indications suggest that the midfielder has not sustained a long-term injury. His absence has nonetheless caused concern among supporters, as he continues to be a central figure in both the dressing room and on the field.

The Norwegian international injured his shoulder during Arsenal’s most recent league fixture, a setback that prevented him from taking part in the club’s midweek Champions League encounter. Given his influence and leadership as captain, fans are eager to know whether his absence will be prolonged or merely a short interruption to his season.

Expert Insight on Recovery Timeline

Injury specialist Stephen Smith provided an assessment of the situation, offering some reassurance about the likely severity. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he explained, “He was probably still having some minor discomfort (from when it happened the first time) but be well able to play football. From the commentary we have heard [from Arsenal] they are not concerned at all about that. Typical timelines for injuries like that, I would expect that is on the lower grade so a period of 10 to 14 days or even seven to 14 days off the back of that fall. Maybe faster if he didn’t exacerbate things too badly.”

Smith’s comments suggest that the issue may not be significant enough to keep Odegaard sidelined for an extended period. The relatively short recovery window he described has given supporters renewed hope that their captain could return to action in the near future.

Importance of Proper Recovery

While optimism is understandable, there remains an emphasis on ensuring the midfielder recovers fully before resuming competitive football. Odegaard plays an instrumental role in Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach, dictating play in midfield and providing leadership qualities essential to the squad’s cohesion. For this reason, the temptation to rush him back must be carefully resisted.

Allowing sufficient time for healing is crucial to avoid the risk of aggravating the injury, which could potentially lead to a longer absence. Although fans and the team alike are eager for his return, the priority must remain his long term fitness and continued availability for the remainder of the campaign.

