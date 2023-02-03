Arsenal News Latest News

Expert says Partey’s return will depend on his training

Thomas Partey Partey remains a major injury doubt for Arsenal’s match against Everton this weekend and Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm if the Ghanaian will miss the game for sure.

Partey has been a key player for the Gunners this season as they attempt to end their wait for another Premier League crown.

The midfielder protects the defence and also helps to launch attacks for the team, which are very important to how the Gunners play.

While the attackers receive all the praise, Partey does the dirty job behind them, so Arsenal will miss him if he does not play.

The Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery has spoken about the ex-Atletico Madrid man’s fitness and said to Football Insider:

“Arsenal certainly can’t rule him out of starting this weekend’s game at Goodison Park, so that’s a huge boost.

“The area may need to be protected, and there isn’t a 100 per cent guarantee that he will be fit – it’s a decision that will depend on his training.”

Juve FC Says

Partey has been a key player for us, so we cannot afford to lose him for an extended period on the sideline.

However, if he is fit enough, he must be on the pitch in the game against the Toffees.

  1. Perhaps this is a reason Jorginho was bought?

    I’m more worried about another striker injury after the transfer window. I suspect they feel that there’s cover via players who can play as striker at a pinch (GM and Trossard).

