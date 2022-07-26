Expert tips Arsenal to sign a new player to reduce reliance on injury-prone man

Premier League injury expert, Ben Dinnery, has tipped Arsenal to sign a new defender who will help them not rely overly on Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese defender joined the Gunners last summer, and he immediately became a hit with the fans because of his defensive solidity and wholehearted dedication when he plays.

However, he soon became injury-prone and missed several weeks of action for the Gunners while on the sidelines.

They rushed him back for their Carabao Cup game against Liverpool and he aggravated the problem.

The former Bologna man now struggles with his fitness and it is likely to be a problem for the Gunners this season.

Because of this, Dinnery believes Arsenal’s option to fix the problem is recruiting a new right back, he tells Football Insider:

“The Premier League represents its own set of unique challenges in terms of its intensity and the style of play that Mikel Arteta wanted from him.

“He came in and did a fantastic. But ultimately, the number of minutes he was playing impacted him. The calf and muscle problems really ruined the second half of the season.”

Adding: “But let’s not forget he is still relatively young and hasn’t been at the club very young. In terms of recruitment, Arteta will probably want to manage his load better than they did in that first season. Recruitment is an ideal way to do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is one of the most dedicated players in the current Arsenal squad, and, sadly, he is now injury-prone.

We need to solve that problem and probably stop relying overly on him, at least for a season, until he overcomes his fitness problems.

