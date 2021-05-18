Expertienced Arsenal player set to follow David Luiz out the exit door

Willian is set to follow David Luiz and leave Arsenal this summer after attracting the attention of Inter Miami.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer, but this has been a turbulent season for him.

The Gunners have been poor in this campaign and Willian hasn’t met expectations.

He had spent seven years at Chelsea and won the Premier League among other trophies with the Blues.

Mikel Arteta thought he would be the perfect experienced signing for his team in the summer and brought him in.

However, Willian has been outperformed by the likes of Bukayo Saka in this campaign and he is unlikely to improve next season.

The Brazilian attacker is now prepared to leave Arsenal, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims that he has an offer from David Beckham’s Inter Miami and he will join them.

He has teams in Europe also interested in his signature, but it seems that the Florida team has won the race for his signature.

Arsenal has spent money on his wages, but the report says his poor return will see them allow him to leave for nothing.

Willian earns a huge wage at the Emirates and allowing him to leave will free up funds for Mikel Arteta to add more players to his squad.