Explanation for Arsenal-Spurs postponement given despite admission of limited positives

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was called off this weekend, with the decision met by some anger and confusion, but Miguel Delaney has revealed further information in regards to how the decision had been made.

The Gunners are only believed to have limited players in a number of areas of the team, mostly in midfield, but while they have limited players currently out after positive Coronavirus testing, some believed that the fixture should have been made to go ahead.

The north London side have four players missing due to the African Cup of Nations, with Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mo Elneny and Nicolas Pepe all participating. They also have Granit Xhaka suspended due to a red card against Liverpool, but the bigger issue for outsiders is their recent decisions to allow both Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to depart.

While Tottenham moved to make an official statement admitting to their shock at the decision to call off the tie, it has since been made known that while Arsenal are not suffering with players missing due to current positive tests, Coronavirus during the previous weeks is still affecting players ability to train and remain available, which was taken into account in the decision.

Arsenal only have two cases – but the case the PL specialists agreed with was their squad was pushed to brink over busy Xmas period, that had 11 cases. So the view is that had injuries they would not have had in non-Covid timeshttps://t.co/vx1oGxWmdt — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 16, 2022

I don’t think that Spurs fans will be crying any less, even if they accept the reasoning behind the decision, although admittedly some of our fans had slammed the decision to delay their EFL Cup semi-final leg with Liverpool recently also.

Fingers crossed that those who are struggling to recover fully from their recent issues are able to swiftly return to 100% to help us to reach our goals this term, but you have to worry now that those who had Covid in recent months may be struggling to do just that.

