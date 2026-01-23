‘Extremely clever here’ Premier League icon loves the Nwaneri move

Steven Gerrard has praised Mikel Arteta’s decision to allow Ethan Nwaneri to leave Arsenal on loan and join Olympique Marseille during the current transfer window. The move has been viewed as a significant step in the development of a player who has already made a strong impression at the senior level despite his young age.

Nwaneri emerged as an important figure for the Gunners after breaking into the first team and enjoyed a positive campaign last season. Arsenal’s injury crisis at the time forced the club to rely heavily on him across numerous matches, and he responded well to the responsibility placed on his shoulders. His performances during that period underlined his potential and earned him considerable attention.

Reduced opportunities at Arsenal

This season, Arsenal’s approach has shifted as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. The club strengthened its squad with several experienced players, increasing competition for places across the attacking positions. As a result, opportunities for Nwaneri have been limited, with the Gunners prioritising proven options in their push for silverware.

Although several Premier League clubs were interested in taking him on loan, Arsenal initially resisted the idea of allowing him to leave. The club believed it would be beneficial for him to continue training alongside elite players and remain part of the first team environment. Nwaneri was prepared to accept that situation, despite the lack of regular game time.

Gerrard backs Marseille move

The situation changed when Olympique Marseille expressed interest, prompting Arsenal to reconsider. Gerrard has now publicly supported that decision, highlighting the potential benefits for all parties involved. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said: “I love it, I love it. If this works, everyone can be a winner from it.

“Mikel Arteta has been extremely clever here because he’s sending him to De Zerbi who has a track record of improving players. He will give him the time and the education and the development he needs.

“He will get more game-time playing for Marseille and if he samples the league, samples the experiences like tonight it’s not going to do any harm for his development.

“He’s a top talent, now he needs to get some experience and this will bode well for him in the future.”

Gerrard’s assessment reflects a broader belief that the loan move could accelerate Nwaneri’s growth and strengthen his long-term prospects at the highest level.