‘Extremely talented’ Arsenal target told to hold off on move until summer

Chris Sutton has urged Emi Buendia to turn down the advances of Arsenal and stick with Norwich until the end of the season.

The Gunners are believed to be interested in the services of the midfielder, while the Canaries are believed to be strong in favour of him staying as his side battles to try and return to the Premier League.

Buendia offers plenty in the final third, throwing up a number of goals and assits for his side, and would likely be a huge boost to the North London side who have largely suffered in that department.

While he may favour a move to a bigger side (who wouldn’t?), Chris Sutton has urged him to show his loyalty to Norwich, who he claims ‘made him’, and see out the season.

“I would think the fact that Norwich showed great loyalty and faith in him (would convince him to stay),” Sutton told BBC’s 606 programme (via the Mirror).

“I think he was playing in a Spanish second division team. They have made him. They have turned him into the player and given him the profile which he has now.

“Extremely talented player. All I have to say is that he has to see this season through. He owes it to Norwich City.

“If I was in his shoes, I would see it through. I would get Norwich back to the Premier League then I would say ‘thank you very much, Norwich City, you have been great for me and I have been great for you.’. And then I’d go on way and everybody is happy.”

Arsenal would no doubt profit by the arrival of Buendia, who I was in favour of signing last summer I might add, but I can see how why Norwich would be reluctant to part with a player they would likely be unable to replace.

Patrick