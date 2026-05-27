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Eze aims a dig at Spurs as Arsenal continues to celebrate title win

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze was linked with a move to Tottenham at the start of the season, and the midfielder reportedly agreed to join them after they reached an agreement with Crystal Palace over a transfer.

However, the Englishman is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was always believed to prefer a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal eventually stepped in to hijack the transfer, denying Tottenham the opportunity to sign one of the most highly regarded attacking midfielders in English football during the previous transfer window.

Eze Enjoys Remarkable Success

Since arriving at Arsenal, Eze has enjoyed an impressive period of success and has finished the season strongly with the Gunners. Before joining Arsenal, he had already won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Crystal Palace, and he has now added the Premier League title to his list of achievements this term.

Arsenal are also preparing for the Champions League final, meaning Eze could still end the campaign with another major honour if the Gunners complete a memorable season with victory in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Arsenal Move Vindicated

Eze has continued to show why he is regarded as one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League, and there will naturally be speculation over how Tottenham’s season might have unfolded had they succeeded in signing him instead.

Tottenham endured a difficult campaign and found themselves struggling near the bottom of the table for long periods, which has only intensified discussion surrounding Eze’s decision to reject the move and join Arsenal instead.

As he celebrated winning the league title with the Gunners, Eze was asked whether he believed he had chosen the right club in a clear reference to turning down Tottenham in favour of Arsenal.

He said via the Metro: ‘I’m pretty sure I did [make the right decision], I’m pretty sure I did.’

His comments will only further delight Arsenal supporters after a season in which the midfielder has played an important role in the club’s domestic success and pursuit of European glory.

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